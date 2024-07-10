T. Rowe Price bolsters multi-asset team with triple hire

T. Rowe Price has expended its multi-asset solutions team with a trio of hires.
Matt Bance joins from UBS Asset Management as a solutions strategist and portfolio manager, while Matthew Lodge has moved from T. Rowe's responsible investment unit to become a solutions analyst. The team is led by head of multi-asset solutions Yoram Lustig. Additionally, relationship manager Steve McShane has been promoted to head of solutions (UK distribution) to boost and grow the firm's client partnerships. He has been at T Rowe for seven years. Poppy Allonby exits T. Rowe Price to lead Church Commissioners for England endowment fund Tom Johnson will succeed McShane as relat...
