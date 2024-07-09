Robeco boosts sustainable transition line-up with four equity and fixed income strategies

In keeping with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, the Emerging Markets Climate Transition strategy retains the move toward a low-carbon economy as its raison d'etre. Meanwhile, the Transition Asian Equities fund will funnel money into companies with broader social and environmental objectives. Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market The EM strategy is set to be spearheaded by veteran EM fund manager Jaap van der Hart and Rob Schellekens, current lead portfolio manager of the EM ex-China fund. Head of Asia Pacific equities Joshua Crabb will take the helm of Transition Asia...