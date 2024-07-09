Robeco boosts sustainable transition line-up with four equity and fixed income strategies

Robeco has bolstered it sustainability-focused long term energy investing with the launch of a pair of equity strategies and a readjusting of two existing fixed income funds.
In keeping with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, the Emerging Markets Climate Transition strategy retains the move toward a low-carbon economy as its raison d'etre. Meanwhile, the Transition Asian Equities fund will funnel money into companies with broader social and environmental objectives. Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market The EM strategy is set to be spearheaded by veteran EM fund manager Jaap van der Hart and Rob Schellekens, current lead portfolio manager of the EM ex-China fund. Head of Asia Pacific equities Joshua Crabb will take the helm of Transition Asia...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes