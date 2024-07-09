PRS REIT lowers fee structure and extends management contract

Effective from 1 July, these agreements have revised fee structures and have been extended to 30 June 2029, an extension of two-and-a-half years from the end of the previous term, the trust stated in a stock exchange notice today (9 July). PRSR will pay its manager a reduced tiered fee based on NAV of: 0.9% on NAV up to £250m, 0.85% on NAV between £250m and £500m, 0.7% on NAV between £500m and £1bn, 0.4% on NAV between £1bn and £2bn and 0.3% on NAV above £2bn. In addition, the development management fee has been reduced to 3% on land and 3.5% on construction elements of the developm...