Labour government lifts 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms

The new Labour government has moved quickly to honour its manifesto promise to remove the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, confirming this morning that from today (8 July) onshore wind projects will face the same planning rules as other infrastructure projects. In a speech to business leaders this morning, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced Labour has published an update to the previous government's 'Policy statement on onshore wind', which had blocked a wave of new onshore wind projects. Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of In 2015, David Cameron'...