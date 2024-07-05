Keir Starmer names cabinet ministers with Angela Rayner as deputy PM

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed his cabinet office, naming Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister.
The first one to arrive at 10 Downing Street for a meeting with the PM, Reyner will also hold the position of secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, succeeding Conservative rival Michael Gove. Rachel Reeves was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, succeeding former Tory cabinet member Jeremy Hunt. Reeves is UK's first female chancellor in the history of the job and formerly served as shadow minister for Labour for the past three years. David Lammy was also appointed foreign secretary, taking over from David Cameron, and Yvette Cooper is now home secretary. ...
