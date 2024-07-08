Investment Week unveils events calendar for H2

Mark your diaries for our exciting return in September!

clock • 3 min read

We are already halfway through the year - time flies! While Investment Week takes a brief break from events this summer, mark your calendars for our exciting return in September with a line-up of unmissable events.

We have a variety of Market Focus events in the second half of the year covering Global Equities, Sustainable & Impact, Fixed Income and Private Markets. These convenient events provide a fantastic opportunity for busy researchers, analysts and selectors to hear from a number of expert managers in one place, in just half a day out of the office.  We are also delighted to announce the sponsors for our popular flagship event – Funds to Watch Autumn. Aegon, Baillie Gifford, BakerSteel, Comgest, Fiera, Impax Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Marlborough, PGIM, Pinebridge, Premier ...

Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza

New speakers announced for the Geographical Equities Conference 2024

