Investment Week unveils events calendar for H2

We have a variety of Market Focus events in the second half of the year covering Global Equities, Sustainable & Impact, Fixed Income and Private Markets. These convenient events provide a fantastic opportunity for busy researchers, analysts and selectors to hear from a number of expert managers in one place, in just half a day out of the office. We are also delighted to announce the sponsors for our popular flagship event – Funds to Watch Autumn. Aegon, Baillie Gifford, BakerSteel, Comgest, Fiera, Impax Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Marlborough, PGIM, Pinebridge, Premier ...