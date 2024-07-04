Investec W&I portfolio management head Jon Walker exits after nearly two decades

Investec Wealth & Investment head of portfolio management Jon Walker has left the business to pursue "opportunities outside of the industry".
Walker's departure came after more than 18 years spent with the wealth manager, where he was the head of the discretionary portfolio management team overseeing managers across the UK wealth business. "It has been an unbelievable journey over the last 18 and a half years, where I have made some lifelong friends and been surrounded by exceptional colleagues," Walker wrote in a LinkedIn post. He first joined Investec in 2006 as a chartered wealth manager. In 2015, he became a trustee for the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment's educational board, taking over as board dir...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes