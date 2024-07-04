Investec W&I portfolio management head Jon Walker exits after nearly two decades

Walker's departure came after more than 18 years spent with the wealth manager, where he was the head of the discretionary portfolio management team overseeing managers across the UK wealth business. "It has been an unbelievable journey over the last 18 and a half years, where I have made some lifelong friends and been surrounded by exceptional colleagues," Walker wrote in a LinkedIn post. He first joined Investec in 2006 as a chartered wealth manager. In 2015, he became a trustee for the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment's educational board, taking over as board dir...