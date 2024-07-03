abrdn and University of Edinburgh to launch AI investment companion

The project will be pioneered by the Centre of Investing Innovation and focus on expanding the range of securities for the firm's investment teams to review. FIF 2024: 'Nobody is actually doing AI' As well as customising a large language model, researchers from the Schools of Informatics and Maths at the University plan to add a ‘statistical brain', with the purpose of delivering "more timely and richer insights", according to an abrdn spokesperson. Echo Yang, investment director at abrdn and co-lead of the project, said: "There is an ever-increasing range of data points to analyse...