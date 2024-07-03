abrdn and University of Edinburgh to launch AI investment companion

abrdn has partnered with the University of Edinburth to launch a generative AI-powered research tool to support the asset manager’s investment research arm.
The project will be pioneered by the Centre of Investing Innovation and focus on expanding the range of securities for the firm's investment teams to review. FIF 2024: 'Nobody is actually doing AI' As well as customising a large language model, researchers from the Schools of Informatics and Maths at the University plan to add a ‘statistical brain', with the purpose of delivering "more timely and richer insights", according to an abrdn spokesperson. Echo Yang, investment director at abrdn and co-lead of the project, said: "There is an ever-increasing range of data points to analyse...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes