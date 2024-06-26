Law firm Leigh Day has written to the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange on behalf of Stop Uyghur Genocide demanding the regulator and bourse reject Chinese retail giant Shein's London listing, unless they are satisfied the company's products "are not tainted by forced labour".
Shein has been reportedly looking to IPO in London, after a failed attempt to list in New York earlier this year. Raspberry Pi confirms London listing In the letter, sent on behalf of UK charity Stop Uyghur Genocide, Leigh Day argued that concerns over the company's labour practices in its supply chains, among others, ultimately led to the refusal from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to allow Shein to IPO in New York. "The UK is a signatory to various International Labour Organisation conventions," the letter stated. "Our client is concerned that listing a company on the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes