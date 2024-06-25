Asset managers prioritise investment in data management infrastructure in AUM growth drive

According to a FE fundinfo survey of 103 UK asset managers with at least £1bn in assets under management, 79% of firms considered data intelligence increasingly important, with 48% planning to significantly invest in data management infrastructure, while 88% agreed that accurate and timely data is essential in the context of driving asset growth. In addition, 47% of respondents saw asset growth as a top challenge over the next three years, highlighting the pressure of rising costs and narrower margins on returns across the industry. TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list foll...