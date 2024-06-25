JPM Global Core Real Assets eyes reduction to real estate exposure as continuation vote looms

In a stock exchange notice today (25 May), the board said it intends to amend its investment policy so that allocations to real estate can be reduced in favour of other real assets categories, such as infrastructure, transport and mezzanine debt. To do so, the trust has proposed raising the current investment restriction from a maximum of 20%, to a maximum of 30% of its gross asset value in any single private fund, and otherwise no more than 20% of its gross asset value in securities, or other interests, of any single company or other entity. JPM Global Core Real Assets trims listed ...