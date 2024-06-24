The London Tunnels ditches London IPO for Amsterdam listing

According to its original prospectus, the company intends to raise capital to develop a series of tourist attractions in the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels, which were used during the Second World War. The listing and start of trading are expected to take place on 27 June, it said, with a market capitalisation of around £130m. The London Tunnels aims to raise up to £30m via the issue of new ordinary shares to institutional investors in various jurisdictions for up to 90 days. The London Tunnels set to become UK's first IPO of 2024 So far, it said it has received "irrevocable commitm...