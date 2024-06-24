European ESG fund fees fall further than non-ESG peers over past decade

European ESG funds are now less expensive than their conventional counterparts on average, with their costs declining over the past decade due to the proliferation of new strategies and growing competition in the ESG sector.
According to data from Morningstar Sustainalytics, the average asset-weighted representative cost for ESG funds in six of the most popular Morningstar categories was 0.83%, compared to 0.9% recorded for non-ESG funds. The report used a sample of over 110,000 retail share classes from over 37,400 funds in Europe and analysed funds within the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity, Europe Large-Cap Blend Equity, US Large-Cap Blend Equity, Global Emerging Market Equity, as well as Europe Corporate Bond and Other Bond groups. Morningstar: Money market funds dominate inflows in May The latest fi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes