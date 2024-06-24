European ESG fund fees fall further than non-ESG peers over past decade

According to data from Morningstar Sustainalytics, the average asset-weighted representative cost for ESG funds in six of the most popular Morningstar categories was 0.83%, compared to 0.9% recorded for non-ESG funds. The report used a sample of over 110,000 retail share classes from over 37,400 funds in Europe and analysed funds within the Global Large-Cap Blend Equity, Europe Large-Cap Blend Equity, US Large-Cap Blend Equity, Global Emerging Market Equity, as well as Europe Corporate Bond and Other Bond groups. Morningstar: Money market funds dominate inflows in May The latest fi...