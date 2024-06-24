Triple Point Energy Transition asset realisation hits £61.6m as managed wind-down continues

Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) trust has realised a total of £61.6m from the disposal of some of its assets, as part of the managed wind-down process to liquidate the fund.
In its annual results to 31 March 2024 published today (24 June), TENT noted the realisations came from the disposals of the Boxed LED facility, the BESS portfolio and the CHP portfolio, as well as the repayment of the Innova Development debt facility. Triple Point Energy Transition realises £11.6m as part of managed wind-down These represented 52.2% of the trust's gross asset value as of the end of March. The only realisation "below par" was one regarding the disposal of the CHP portfolio, TENT noted. This was because it was refinanced for a total of £17.5m, of which £14.5m was re...
