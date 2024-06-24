Brooks Macdonald names Andrea Montague as next CEO

Montague, the current chief financial officer, will take up the top leadership position on 1 October, subject to regulatory approval. She has been appointed CEO designate from 1 July. She joined the group in August last year and has extensive experience in the UK long-term savings and asset management sector. Brooks Macdonald loses UK distribution head to Ascot Lloyd Prior to Brooks Macdonald Montague was most recently group chief risk officer at Aviva, and group chief financial controller before that. She also held senior leadership positions at Royal London Group and Standard Lif...