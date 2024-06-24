Schroder Japan trust ups discount management efforts with renewed tender offer

Following an internal review and engagement with the company's largest shareholders, the board said it was updating its current tender offer plan, as the conditional mechanism brought in in 2020 is about to expire. Scottish Mortgage dominates investment trust share buybacks year-to-date Back then, the company put a conditional tender offer in place, which was dependent on the trust outperforming the TOPIX with compounding total returns of 4.7% per annum to 31 May 2024. The board said it "expected" the trust to meet its performance target and as a result the tender offer will not be...