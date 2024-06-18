UK investment levels remain lowest in G7 for third year in a row

In its latest report published today (18 June), the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found the UK has remained underinvested over the past 32 years by £1.9trn in real terms compared to an alternative scenario in which the country would have maintained its median position. According to IPPR, the "foregone investment" could have bolstered productivity, advanced the green transition and brought about better, cheaper products and services. In contrast, other countries such as Slovenia, Latvia and Hungary managed to attract higher levels of private sector investment than the UK ...