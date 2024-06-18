UK grocery inflation drops to lowest rate since October 2021

According to retail researcher Kantar, supermarket prices were 2.1% higher than a year ago in the month leading up to 9 June, 0.3 percentage point lower than the 2.4% recorded in May. Kantar also noted that prices were falling in almost a third of the groceries it tracks, such as toilet tissues, milk and butter. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said : "The sixth wettest spring on record has not just dampened our spirits leading into summer, it is made a mark on the grocery sector too as it seems Britons are being put off from popping to the shops." C...