UK grocery inflation drops to lowest rate since October 2021

Down 0.3% from May

UK grocery inflation fell for a sixteenth month in a row, marking the lowest rate since mid-pandemic times.

According to retail researcher Kantar, supermarket prices were 2.1% higher than a year ago in the month leading up to 9 June, 0.3 percentage point lower than the 2.4% recorded in May.  Kantar also noted that prices were falling in almost a third of the groceries it tracks, such as toilet tissues, milk and butter. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said : "The sixth wettest spring on record has not just dampened our spirits leading into summer, it is made a mark on the grocery sector too as it seems Britons are being put off from popping to the shops." C...

