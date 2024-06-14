MainStreet Partners launches SDR due diligence tool for fund buyers

The independent ESG advisory house has today (14 June) launched its "Fund Sustainability Due Diligence Report" in an effort to assist asset managers with the upcoming SDR transition. As part of the due diligence process, MainStreet completes fund manager interviews, a deep analysis of portfolio holdings and all fund documentation to derive an ESG rating between one and five. According to MainStreet, funds with a four or above rating are eligible to receive a formal letter of certification, outlining that the fund has met the SDR standards set out by the FCA. Charles Stanley's Pa...