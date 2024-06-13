St James's Place poaches UBS executive for CFO role

Waddington joins from UBS, where she served as the CFO for the group's UK Credit Suisse entities, as well as COO for Credit Suisse International. She started at Credit Suisse in October 2016 as the UK and EMEA CFO, holding that position until November 2023. Prior to that, she worked in various senior roles at Barclays Capital, NatWest and Deutsche Bank. "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Caroline Waddington as SJP's next chief financial officer," said Paul Manduca, chair of SJP. "Caroline is highly experienced and has proven financial services expertise that she has develo...