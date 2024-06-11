7IM poaches Fidelity International's head of growth for newly created role

7IM has hired Fidelity International’s Sam Christopher for a newly created role as its head of platform.

She is set to formally take over the role in September, and will report into Russell Lancaster, managing director of platform and intermediary partnerships. Christopher was Fidelity's head of proposition, strategy and growth for just over three years, prior to which she was head of retail solutions at M&G Prudential. 7IM acquires £430m AUMA Eastcote Wealth Management She also had tenures at Aegon and Legal & General after starting her career at Cofunds in 2010. 7IM has been progressively building out its platform offering with several millions of pounds invested, which it supple...

