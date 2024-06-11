Tom Dorner has been appointed co-manager of Polar Capital Global Financials (PCFT), six months after joining the trust's investment manager.
Dorner will share management responsibilities with current co-managers Nick Brind and George Barrow. He is replacing veteran John Yakas, who is set to retire at the end of June and will step back into an advisory position, as announced in February last year. Brind has worked closely with Yakas for over a decade, having managed the fund with him since its inception in 2013, while Barrow joined the team in 2008 and was promoted to co-manager in 2019. Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair steps down PCFT's board said: "The board welcomes the appointment of Tom as ...
