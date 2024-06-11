WisdomTree launches global core sustainable equity ETF

WisdomTree has launched an Article 9-classified global sustainable equity ETF, developed in partnership with Irish Life Investment Managers.
The WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF (WSDG) will track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS index. The index uses the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework to invest in developed market companies with products and services that aim to tackle climate change and social inequalities, promote a circular economy and help protect natural capital. WisdomTree launches US Quality Growth ETF for European clients Negative externalities are avoided through ‘Do No Significant Harm' (DNSH...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes