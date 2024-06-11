US Solar lays out final tender offer results

USF set to return up to $19m in value to shareholders back in May, allowing clients to tender up to 7.3% of the shares under their names on the register, with the option to go for additional shares if others tender less than their basic entitlement. US Solar and International Public Partnership adviser Amber to merge with US asset manager The offer was approved by USF shareholders at the trust's annual general meeting at the end of May with 95.4% of the votes cast in favour. At the same meeting, the trust survived its continuation vote but with some pushback, as 35.4% were in favour o...