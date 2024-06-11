US Solar lays out final tender offer results

US Solar Fund (USF), an investment trust which invests in solar power assets in the States, has completed its tender offer period and will pay out participating clients before the end of the month.
USF set to return up to $19m in value to shareholders back in May, allowing clients to tender up to 7.3% of the shares under their names on the register, with the option to go for additional shares if others tender less than their basic entitlement. US Solar and International Public Partnership adviser Amber to merge with US asset manager The offer was approved by USF shareholders at the trust's annual general meeting at the end of May with 95.4% of the votes cast in favour. At the same meeting, the trust survived its continuation vote but with some pushback, as 35.4% were in favour o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes