Lord Mayor to encourage more pension investment in UK assets- reports

Alastair King

Jasmine Urquhart
clock • 1 min read

Pension funds will be encouraged to invest more in UK assets under new plans from the incoming Lord Mayor, according to reports.

Alastair King, who is being sworn in as 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London today (8 November), says he plans to encourage pension funds to go further on their Mansion House commitments to invest in the UK. Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive According to a Financial Times interview, King wants to increase the commitments of the Mansion House Compact signatories – which are currently required to invest 5% of their assets in unlisted UK equities – but stops short of saying this should be mandatory. The interview with the incoming Lord Mayor,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jasmine Urquhart
Author spotlight

Jasmine Urquhart

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

View profile
More from Jasmine Urquhart

Lib Dems set out pension policy commitments in manifesto

Spring Budget 24: Chancellor reaffirms DC and LGPS investment disclosures

More on Investment

iM Global Partner opens managed futures fund to European investors
Investment

iM Global Partner opens managed futures fund to European investors

iMGP DBi Managed Futures fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 November 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: How 2021 is shaping as an epic year for climate regulation
Investment

Industry Voice: How 2021 is shaping as an epic year for climate regulation

Momentum on emissions targets builds ahead of COP26 conference

Maria Elena Drew, Director of Research, Responsible Investing @ T. Rowe Price
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
Investment

Watch on-demand from the Sustainable Investment Festival: First Sentier

Sustainable Investment Festival
clock 26 July 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot