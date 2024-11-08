Lord Mayor to encourage more pension investment in UK assets- reports

Alastair King, who is being sworn in as 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London today (8 November), says he plans to encourage pension funds to go further on their Mansion House commitments to invest in the UK. Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive According to a Financial Times interview, King wants to increase the commitments of the Mansion House Compact signatories – which are currently required to invest 5% of their assets in unlisted UK equities – but stops short of saying this should be mandatory. The interview with the incoming Lord Mayor,...