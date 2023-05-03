Cost of living crisis prompts almost 75% of investors to rethink investment plans

"The current socioeconomic environment in the UK is having a worrying effect on the behaviours and attitudes of British investors."

According to the study, around 74% of investors are currently reassessing them, while more than half (55%) are planning to scale back their investments.

Additionally, 64% are concerned about the current economic backdrop and how it will negatively impact their investments in the long term.

Among all the economic conditions currently at play - from interest rates to inflation - higher cost of living is the one driving investors' decisions the most, the financial services provider discovered.

Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, said: "The current socioeconomic environment in the UK is having a worrying effect on the behaviours and attitudes of British investors. The majority of UK investors are now looking to scale back their investments, or have already done so."

Charles Schwab UK also found confidence in investing has been waning since December 2021, with a 6% decline in the number of investors looking to increase how much they invest, and an 8% drop in the number of investors claiming their holdings have increased in value in the last 18 months.

The provider also discovered that 73% of gen z investors do not know how to tweak their investment strategies to protect themselves against losses, and the same was true for 74% of millennials and 50% of boomers.

Confidence in making investment decisions has also been on a steady decline among younger groups. Just under 20% fewer millennials said they find it easy to make investment decisions and, when they do, Charles Schwab found the vast majority (more than 75%) tend to use advisory services to guide them, compared with 62% of boomers.

When it comes to gen z, 74% have had to make "extensive changes" to their strategies to avoid big losses in the past three months, compared to 27% of boomers, the company said.

As a result, investing itself is becoming "increasingly unattractive to newcomers", with the number of new investors down from 23% to 18% since December 2021, Charles Schwab analysts said.

Flynn said: "It is also worrying to see so many young investors struggling to make investment decisions - almost three quarters of gen z and millennial investors do not know how to adapt their investment strategies to protect against losses in the current financial climate. It is vital that they have access to educational tools and resources to help them navigate the ongoing market turbulence."