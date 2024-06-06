St James's Place relegated from FTSE 100 as Liontrust stays put in FTSE 350

According to the confirmed FTSE Russell June review, which will take effect on 24 June, SJP will be joined in the FTSE 250 by fellow leavers Ocado Group and RS Group, while Darktrace, LondonMetric Property and Vistry Group assume their places in the FTSE 100. The move follows dwindling inflows at the wealth manager amid a structural review of the business as attention grows on its charging structure. Earlier this year, the firm set aside £426m for potential client refunds and slashed its dividend. The existential threat at the heart of Britain's biggest wealth manager Year-to-date,...