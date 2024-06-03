AJ Bell amends price and value assessments criteria for funds

The platform faced criticism when it started using an independent third party to determine value assessments for those funds or trusts that did not provide a report themselves. As a result, AJ Bell changed the way it operates its value assessment following discussions with stakeholders and clients, leading to the reversal of assessment scores in certain cases. AJ Bell attacks 'counterproductive' GB ISA as dividend jumps 21% A spokesperson for the platform told Investment Week: "We review the fair value assessments of investments on our platform on an ongoing basis. Since our last r...