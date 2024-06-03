Preqin teams up with private markets platform to boost data access and education

Partnership with Privatize

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Preqin has partnered with European B2B platform Privatize to increase access to private markets data and educational tools for financial advisers, wealth managers and investors.

Under the partnership, Preqin will enhance the Privatize Private Market Institute's offering by providing data and insights on the asset class, while the institute will curate Preqin's content in local languages to educate its clients on products, market trends, themes and industry developments. Pantheon teams up with iCapital to bolster distribution of semi-liquid PE strategy The two companies argued private markets are "historically opaque" and lack educational offerings, which especially impact financial advisers and wealth managers. Christoph Knaack, CEO of Preqin, said: "At Pr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Odyssean trust shareholders give green light to tender offer

Pantheon International unveils share buyback programme for up to £45m

More on Alternatives

Private Markets Summit: How the industry is embracing 'remarkable' innovation and tackling wealth manager pain points
Alternatives

Private Markets Summit: How the industry is embracing 'remarkable' innovation and tackling wealth manager pain points

Wealth firms in the UK are just at the start of a "multi-year transition period" as they begin to build their private market operations, requiring support from asset managers and platforms to provide education, as well as address their operational challenges,...

Katrina Lloyd
clock 06 June 2024 • 10 min read
Preqin teams up with private markets platform to boost data access and education
Alternatives

Preqin teams up with private markets platform to boost data access and education

Partnership with Privatize

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 June 2024 • 1 min read
Jamie Dimon: 'There could be hell to pay' in private credit as retail investors join in
Alternatives

Jamie Dimon: 'There could be hell to pay' in private credit as retail investors join in

Problems could emerge in the asset class

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot