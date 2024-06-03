Preqin teams up with private markets platform to boost data access and education

Preqin has partnered with European B2B platform Privatize to increase access to private markets data and educational tools for financial advisers, wealth managers and investors.
Under the partnership, Preqin will enhance the Privatize Private Market Institute's offering by providing data and insights on the asset class, while the institute will curate Preqin's content in local languages to educate its clients on products, market trends, themes and industry developments. Pantheon teams up with iCapital to bolster distribution of semi-liquid PE strategy The two companies argued private markets are "historically opaque" and lack educational offerings, which especially impact financial advisers and wealth managers. Christoph Knaack, CEO of Preqin, said: "At Pr...
