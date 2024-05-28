abrdn promotes Dan Grandage to chief sustainability officer

Dan Grandage has been promoted to chief sustainability officer, investments, at abrdn, taking the permanent position following Amanda Young’s recent departure.
Grandage had originally assumed the role in an interim capacity following Young's departure at the end of April this year. Stephen Bird exits abrdn as Jason Windsor takes interim CEO role He will report to Peter Branner, abrdn's chief investment officer, and lead the global sustainability and ownership strategy. In the role, Grandage will continue to ensure that sustainability remains an integral consideration in the investment process to help deliver risk adjusted returns. Prior to his decade at abrdn, Grandage held positions with WSP and RPS Group, which was acquired by the ...
