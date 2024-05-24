Bond manager Torcail Stewart leaves Baillie Gifford to train as teacher

Stewart co-managed the Strategic Bond fund alongside head of credit Lesley Dunn and head of credit research Rob Baltzer, who will continue to run the fund following his departure. As a consequence, Baltzer will step down from managing the firm's High Yield Bond fund, leaving it in the hands of co-managers Arthur Milson and Faisal Islam. Baltzer joined Baillie Gifford's graduate scheme in 2001, later becoming an investment grade bond manager in 2004. Baillie Gifford closes Investment Grade Long Bond fund Milson is an investment manager in the credit team, having worked for abrdn/Sta...