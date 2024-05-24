Bond manager Torcail Stewart leaves Baillie Gifford to train as teacher

Torcail Stewart, co-manager of Baillie Gifford’s Strategic Bond fund, is set to leave the investment management firm to train as a teacher after more than two decades spent in the financial services sector.
Stewart co-managed the Strategic Bond fund alongside head of credit Lesley Dunn and head of credit research Rob Baltzer, who will continue to run the fund following his departure. As a consequence, Baltzer will step down from managing the firm's High Yield Bond fund, leaving it in the hands of co-managers Arthur Milson and Faisal Islam. Baltzer joined Baillie Gifford's graduate scheme in 2001, later becoming an investment grade bond manager in 2004. Baillie Gifford closes Investment Grade Long Bond fund Milson is an investment manager in the credit team, having worked for abrdn/Sta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes