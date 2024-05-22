Asian Energy Impact proposes immediate wind-up as relaunch proposals ruled out

The Asian Energy Impact trust (AEIT) has urged shareholders to vote in favour of a resolution for the immediate members' voluntary liquidation of the fund.
In a stock exchange notice today (22 May), AEIT's board explained that, following a seven-month strategic review, several shareholders expressed interest in a potential re-launch of the trust, alongside a range of investment managers, including current manager Octopus Energy Generation. However, the board argued that, following its realisation strategy, AEIT would have been too small, with high operating costs and low shareholder returns in the early years after re-launch, and in need of raising significant further capital, making this a non-viable option for the future of the trust. ...
