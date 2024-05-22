Citigroup Global Markets fined by FCA and PRA over $1.4bn trading error

Following two parallel investigations, the investment bank has been fined a total of £61.6m, including a £27.8m penalty from the FCA and a £33.9m fine from the PRA. In a statement, the FCA said it had found that failures in the firm's systems and controls led to $1.4bn of equities being sold in European markets when they should not have been. Ex-Barclays CEO James Staley fined and banned by FCA over ties to Jeffrey Epstein On 2 May 2022, a CGML trader intended to sell a $58m basket of equities but mistakenly created a $444bn order. While the firm's controls blocked $255bn of the ba...