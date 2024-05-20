London remains Europe's top destination for investment into financial services

London continues to be the most attractive location for foreign direct investment (FDI) into financial services in Europe, according to EY’s latest Attractiveness Survey for Financial Services.
The survey found that London's share of new projects hit its highest point in a decade, with 81 projects secured in 2023. This marks a 76% increase from the previous year and is more than twice the number of projects in second-placed Paris, which saw an 11% decline. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and geopolitical uncertainty, EY's UK financial services managing partner Anna Anthony said the stability of the UK's financial services sector has ensured foreign investor confidence remains "strong". Her remarks, which came with a warning of "fierce" competition from Europe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes