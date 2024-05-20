London remains Europe's top destination for investment into financial services

The survey found that London's share of new projects hit its highest point in a decade, with 81 projects secured in 2023. This marks a 76% increase from the previous year and is more than twice the number of projects in second-placed Paris, which saw an 11% decline. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and geopolitical uncertainty, EY's UK financial services managing partner Anna Anthony said the stability of the UK's financial services sector has ensured foreign investor confidence remains "strong". Her remarks, which came with a warning of "fierce" competition from Europe...