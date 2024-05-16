Labour and Conservatives put FCA under pressure over excessive regulation – reports

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently called on the regulator to rethink its plans to ‘name and shame' companies under investigation, in a rare regulatory intervention from a chancellor. At the same time, shadow City minister Tulip Siddiq told the FT that Labour plans to create a Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) to "improve accountability and promote innovation in regulation cross sectors". More specifically, she said a push on the FCA to "tear down barriers to competitiveness and growth", would be part of Labour's plans, if elected at the upcoming General Election. FCA's Ashley Alder:...