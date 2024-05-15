abrdn’s chief sustainability officer Amanda Young has left the firm after a decade at the company.
Young originally joined Standard Life prior to its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management – which went on to become today's abrdn – in 2013, taking on the role of head of responsible investments. PIMCO and abrdn funds lose Square Mile rating following manager departures She became global head of responsible investment for abrdn in 2018, a position Young held for three years until her promotion to chief sustainability officer in January 2022. An abrdn spokesperson confirmed to Investment Week that Young had left the firm. Marlborough hires abrdn's James Athey as co-manager of bond...
