Treasury rejects call for NDA ban in harassment cases after Sexism in the City inquiry

Response to Sexism in the City report

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Treasury has decided not to implement the recommendation set out in the Treasury Select Committee's ‘Sexism in the City’ report, which called for a ban on non-disclosure agreements in financial services.

In its response to the Treasury Committee's report, the Treasury acknowledged that NDAs are being used to "intimidate victims of discrimination and harassment into silence". However, it argued there is a "legitimate place" for NDAs to protect commercially sensitive information, ideas or intellectual property in "business transactions and disputes involving negligence claims". At the same time, it expressed a commitment to bring forward legislation outlining that NDAs "cannot be legally enforced if they prevent victims from reporting a crime and to ensure information related to crimina...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Triple Point Social Housing faces shareholder dissent over chair and directors re-election

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income amends investment policy to lock in higher rates

More on Diversity

Treasury rejects call for NDA ban in harassment cases after Sexism in the City inquiry
Diversity

Treasury rejects call for NDA ban in harassment cases after Sexism in the City inquiry

Response to Sexism in the City report

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 May 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2024
Diversity

Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2024

Ceremony on 27 November

Investment Week
clock 01 May 2024 • 18 min read
Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative
Diversity

Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

Comprehensive parental support in the workplace

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 May 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot