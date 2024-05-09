Peel Hunt: All British firms should be included in the GB ISA regardless of incorporation address

Peel Hunt’s head of research Charles Hall has advocated for all UK quoted companies to be included in the proposed Great British ISA, regardless of where the company is incorporated.
In a research note detailing its response to the government's consultation, Hall argued that it should include not just all companies which are incorporated or listed on a UK stock exchange, but also overseas incorporated companies. Hall said that one of the key considerations in building the ISA should be simplicity in order to ensure that more people sign up to the ISA and "ensure "optimum eligibility" for assets included. Managers sceptical GB ISA will provide 'catalyst' for fresh UK investment "We recommend that this should not be dependent on location or incorporation, to ensu...
