Schroders tables FCA application to launch private markets LTAF for wealth clients

Schroders has filed an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for the launch of a private equity long-term asset fund (LTAF) for the wealth market.
Subject to regulatory approval by the regulator, this new LTAF will provide wealth investors with access to a private equity strategy managed by Schroders Capital, the firm's private asset investment arm. The asset manager unveiled the UK's first LTAF, Schroders Capital Climate+, last year for UK defined contribution pension funds. In February this year, the firm launched the Schroders Greencoat Global Renewables+ LTAF, also for the DC market. Outgoing Schroders UK wealth head Doug Abbott: Retail LTAF will offer alternative route to private markets Currently, the majority of the LT...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes