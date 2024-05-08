Schroders tables FCA application to launch private markets LTAF for wealth clients

Subject to regulatory approval by the regulator, this new LTAF will provide wealth investors with access to a private equity strategy managed by Schroders Capital, the firm's private asset investment arm. The asset manager unveiled the UK's first LTAF, Schroders Capital Climate+, last year for UK defined contribution pension funds. In February this year, the firm launched the Schroders Greencoat Global Renewables+ LTAF, also for the DC market. Outgoing Schroders UK wealth head Doug Abbott: Retail LTAF will offer alternative route to private markets Currently, the majority of the LT...