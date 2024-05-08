Hargreaves Lansdown removes Richard Ford fund from Wealth Shortlist following retirement

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the Morgan Stanley Sterling Corporate Bond fund from its Wealth Shortlist, following lead manager Richard Ford's retirement announcement.
Ford currently serves as the group's co-head of the Broad Markets Fixed Income team, as well as manager on several portfolios. He is retiring from the business after 33 years, effective from 31 August. Morgan Stanley confirmed to HL that there would be "no changes made to the investment process of philosophy of the fund" following Ford's departure, and that no other team exits are expected in the near future. Hargreaves Lansdown triples number of new clients in three months But despite this reassurance, Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the firm's "co...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes