Hargreaves Lansdown removes Richard Ford fund from Wealth Shortlist following retirement

Morgan Stanley Sterling Corporate Bond

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the Morgan Stanley Sterling Corporate Bond fund from its Wealth Shortlist, following lead manager Richard Ford's retirement announcement.

Ford currently serves as the group's co-head of the Broad Markets Fixed Income team, as well as manager on several portfolios. He is retiring from the business after 33 years, effective from 31 August. Morgan Stanley confirmed to HL that there would be "no changes made to the investment process of philosophy of the fund" following Ford's departure, and that no other team exits are expected in the near future. Hargreaves Lansdown triples number of new clients in three months But despite this reassurance, Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the firm's "co...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deep Dive: Divergence of MPC votes proves BoE's avoidance of groupthink

abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation

More on Funds

abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale
Funds

abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale

Partnership with The Big Issue Group

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 May 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Remaining flexible to solve the income puzzle
Funds

Partner Insight: Remaining flexible to solve the income puzzle

Aegon Diversified Monthly Income Fund co-manager Debbie King reflects on how the fund has achieved a decade of consistent income delivery in an ever-changing macro environment.

Debbie King, Investment Manager @ Aegon AM
clock 15 May 2024 • 7 min read
JP Morgan AM launches euro-denominated public debt money market fund
Funds

JP Morgan AM launches euro-denominated public debt money market fund

Focused on EUR government debt

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 13 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot