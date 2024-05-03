US Solar Fund details terms of $19m tender offer

63% premium

clock • 1 min read

US Solar Fund (USF) has outlined the full details of its tender offer, which is set to return up to $19m in value to shareholders.

According to the terms of the tender offer, shareholders will be able to tender up to 7.3% of the shares under their names on the register, with the option to go for additional shares if others tender less than their basic entitlement.  The tender price represents a premium of 63% to the closing market price per share of $0.47 on 2 May, according to USF's data. It allows for the purchase of up to 24.35 million shares at a price of $0.764 per share. This is equivalent to a $0.78 NAV per share, as of 31 December 2023.  US Solar Fund confirms $19m tender offer and eyes US private debt...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile

More on Investment

Stories of the Week: Fed holds rates steady; RLAM equities chief Rutter exits; FCA's application of cost disclosure regime condemned
Investment

Stories of the Week: Fed holds rates steady; RLAM equities chief Rutter exits; FCA's application of cost disclosure regime condemned

Fed; RLAM; FCA: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 03 May 2024 • 1 min read
Register now for Future of Investment Festival: How to future-proof client portfolios
Investment

Register now for Future of Investment Festival: How to future-proof client portfolios

Navigating a rapidly-changing investment landscape

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
How is potential central bank monetary policy divergence affecting asset allocation?
Investment

How is potential central bank monetary policy divergence affecting asset allocation?

BoE, Federal Reserve and ECB

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 01 May 2024 • 8 min read
Trustpilot