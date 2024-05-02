Australia's Pinnacle IM partners with RLAM outgoing equity chief Rutter for new venture

This week, RLAM revealed that Rutter, alongside global equities portfolio managers Chris Parr, Will Kenney, James Clarke and Niko de Walden, would be leaving the firm to set up their own company. On Wednesday (1 May), Pinnacle said it would expand its multi-affiliate model by backing the venture being set up by Rutter and his team. Royal London AM equities chief Rutter and four portfolio managers exit to set up own firm Ian Macoun, managing director of Pinnacle, said the company's affiliate model helps partner firms establish, support and grow "quality, client-centric funds managem...