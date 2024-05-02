Treasury and FCA unveil roadmap to the Overseas Funds Regime

Equivalence for EEA funds

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The Treasury and Financial Conduct Authority have revealed a ‘roadmap’ for the implementation of the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR).

The regulation will allow funds based in the European Economic Area (EEA) to apply to become recognised in the UK and be marketed to British investors. Both Treasury and FCA said given the majority of funds available to UK retail investors are based in EEA, the OFR will ensure consumers can "benefit from the choice these funds provide", with the assurance they come from a country with "equivalent consumer protections", they said. Europe-domiciled funds exempt from Consumer Duty requirements under Overseas Funds Regime The regime will replace the current post-Brexit transitional agr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK

Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers

More on Regulation

FCA and Bank of England clash over systemic threat posed by private equity
Regulation

FCA and Bank of England clash over systemic threat posed by private equity

FCA chief Nikhil Rathi expresses scepticism

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Treasury and FCA unveil roadmap to the Overseas Funds Regime
Regulation

Treasury and FCA unveil roadmap to the Overseas Funds Regime

Equivalence for EEA funds

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 May 2024 • 1 min read
PIMFA's Ostojitsch: FCA regulation 'lacks coherent vision' at times
Regulation

PIMFA's Ostojitsch: FCA regulation 'lacks coherent vision' at times

Morningstar conference

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 01 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot