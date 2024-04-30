UK shop price inflation hits lowest level since 2021

Cuts on non-food prices

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Prices in UK shops rose at their slowest rate since Christmas 2021 in April, as non-food items entered a deflation phase.

Annual shop price inflation slowed to 0.8%, down from 1.3% in March, according to data from the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ. This was below three-month average rate of 1.4%. Non-food items entered into deflation with a 0.6% contraction, compared to 0.2% price growth in March. Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill: Interest rate cuts remain 'some way off' Inflation on food also decelerated to 3.4% from 3.7%, making April the twelfth consecutive month of inflation slowdown for food prices. This was driven by overall falls in the cost of fresh produce, such as butter...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Terry Smith adds US semiconductor firm to Fundsmith Equity

Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

More on UK

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK
UK

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK

Divestment across six portfolios

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Lund-Yates: Do the UK Bears have it wrong?
UK

Hargreaves Lansdown's Lund-Yates: Do the UK Bears have it wrong?

'Muddied' picture

Sophie Lund-Yates
clock 02 May 2024 • 4 min read
Morningstar downgrades Trojan Income as 'behavioural biases' emerge from new manager
UK

Morningstar downgrades Trojan Income as 'behavioural biases' emerge from new manager

Positive to Neutral

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 April 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot