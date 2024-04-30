UK shop price inflation hits lowest level since 2021

Prices in UK shops rose at their slowest rate since Christmas 2021 in April, as non-food items entered a deflation phase.
Annual shop price inflation slowed to 0.8%, down from 1.3% in March, according to data from the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ. This was below three-month average rate of 1.4%. Non-food items entered into deflation with a 0.6% contraction, compared to 0.2% price growth in March. Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill: Interest rate cuts remain 'some way off' Inflation on food also decelerated to 3.4% from 3.7%, making April the twelfth consecutive month of inflation slowdown for food prices. This was driven by overall falls in the cost of fresh produce, such as butter...
