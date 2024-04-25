UK dividend outlook 'healthy but unexciting' despite cuts to growth forecast

Projection for regular dividends down 0.5%

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

UK dividends are progressing at a “healthy but unexciting” pace, with most sectors exhibiting “steady” single-digit growth, Computershare's Dividend Monitor has found.

Dividend growth came in ahead of expectations in the first quarter of this year, with payouts rising 4.9% overall on a headline basis, up to £15.6bn. These were boosted by more one-off payments than expected, Computershare found. Overall, 95% of the first quarter's payers increased dividends or held them steady in the period, as regular dividends, which exclude one-off specials, rose 2% in line with expectations. On an annual basis, Computershare increased its expectations for headline dividend growth for 2024 to 4.3% from 3.7%, but revised down its forecast for regular dividends by 0...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Terry Smith adds US semiconductor firm to Fundsmith Equity

Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

More on UK

Nick Train adds to Rightmove as long-term holdings Burberry and Remy Cointreau struggle
UK

Nick Train adds to Rightmove as long-term holdings Burberry and Remy Cointreau struggle

Finsbury Growth & Income March factsheet

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 April 2024 • 4 min read
Spring Budget 24: Monitoring framework for Mansion House Compact announced
UK

Spring Budget 24: Monitoring framework for Mansion House Compact announced

Working with ABI to ‘finalise a framework’

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Spring Budget 24: Chancellor 'remains committed' to pot for life reforms
UK

Spring Budget 24: Chancellor 'remains committed' to pot for life reforms

Undertake 'continued analysis and engagement'

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot