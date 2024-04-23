Property and money market funds stand as sole beneficiaries of net inflows in March

Analysing UK fund flow data, Morningstar found that property funds saw "modest" net inflows of £24m over the period, whereas money market funds continued to be popular with investors, taking in £180m overall. Equity and fixed income haemorrhaged assets, with the former down over £1bn, while fixed income endured nearly £5bn in outflows. This month witnessed the lion's share of fixed income's outflows year-to-date, which is down a net £5.2bn. Equity funds have endured £3.3bn net outflows so far in 2024, while, according to Morningstar, equity strategies have not enjoyed a quarter of net...