Property and money market funds stand as sole beneficiaries of net inflows in March

General outflows trend persists

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Year-to-date outflows extended through March across most asset classes in the UK, according to data from Morningstar, with only property and money market sectors bucking the trend.

Analysing UK fund flow data, Morningstar found that property funds saw "modest" net inflows of £24m over the period, whereas money market funds continued to be popular with investors, taking in £180m overall. Equity and fixed income haemorrhaged assets, with the former down over £1bn, while fixed income endured nearly £5bn in outflows. This month witnessed the lion's share of fixed income's outflows year-to-date, which is down a net £5.2bn. Equity funds have endured £3.3bn net outflows so far in 2024, while, according to Morningstar, equity strategies have not enjoyed a quarter of net...

