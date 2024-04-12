Tellworth Investments acquisition spurs AUM increase at Premier Miton despite Q1 outflows

As of 31 March 2024, the firm's closing AUM stood at £10.7bn, an increase from £10.1bn at the start of the year, according to its Q2 AUM update. The acquisition of Tellworth Investments and the appointment of the firm as an investment manager to GVQ Investment Funds led to an addition of £560m to the firm's AUM. The deals resulted in an additional £368m in equity funds and £192m in segregated mandates. Tellworth Investments sale to Premier Miton receives FCA approval Mike O'Shea, CEO of Premier Miton, said: "Both [deals] are complementary to our existing business and align with ou...