Jennison hires former Redington research head and Baillie Gifford director for EMEA business

Former Redington head of manager research Nick Samuels joined as managing director and client portfolio manager for EMEA on 1 April. Samuels' role involves supporting the firm's client relationships across EMEA and he will report to managing director and lead client portfolio manager for EMEA Raj Shant. Jupiter AM makes double hire to join Savvides on UK Special Situations fund Before his eight-year tenure at Redington, Samuels served as a global equity researcher at SEI Investments. Additionally, his career started in 2000 on the emerging markets team at Schroders. Shant said: "Ni...