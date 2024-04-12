Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure

Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke has urged the Bank of England to modernise its “out of date” forecasting infrastructure as a high priority, and consider supplementing its central economic forecast with "alternative scenarios".
Bernanke, who headed the Fed during the Global Financial Crisis, has today (12 April) published his independent review of the BoE's forecasting, decision-making and communications approach and set out 12 recommendations. In a 86-page report, Bernanke outlined a set of deficiencies in the Bank's forecasting infrastructure, which are the tools staff uses to produce its quarterly forecast and support analyses. He said key software is out of date and lacking "important" functionality due to a "material degree of underinvestment", which he attributed to short-term pressures faced by staf...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes