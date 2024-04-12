Neuberger Berman bolsters global private equity offering with fund launch and renaming

Neuberger Berman has expanded its global private equity offering with the launch of a semi-liquid fund, and the renaming of a European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) fund.
NB Global Private Equity Access fund officially launched on 11 April, but has been available to professional and institutional investors since December 2022. The fund focuses on co-investments with a minority allocation to secondary investments. It has a minimum subscription of €10,000. Neuberger Berman EMEA multi-asset boss returns to Mercer for global solutions CIO role The NB Direct Private Equity Fund 2023 ELTIF has been renamed as the NB Direct Private Equity Fund 2024 to reflect it being offered outside of the EU. Holding an Article 8 SFDR rating, it holds over 30 positions a...
